Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition holds anti-police brutality protest in downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition held a “No Justice No Peace” Anti-Police Brutality protest on Friday afternoon.

A few hundred protesters started in front of Harkins Theatre in Bricktown and marched to the police station.

Organizer Adriana Laws says she wanted to do something after the death of George Floyd.

“[Police] are here to protect and serve, not hurt and neglect,” she said.

Laws say even when she was looking for a location for the protest, she felt uneasy.

“I was swarmed by probably 20 cops and I almost passed out. I almost had a heart attack just because that’s how fearful we are and it shouldn’t be like that,” she said.

She says fear is a constant.

“Every day, when my little brother walks out the door – he’s a grown man, 20 years old – every day when he walks out the door, I have to fear if he’s going to make it home,” Laws said.

Organizers stress they’re not against police, just against police brutality. “We don’t want to take all their funding away. We just want to make it to where all this extra funding they get is what makes the police so militarized,” Laws said.

Laws says she’s drafting letters to local leaders with changes they’d like to see, like a ban on chokeholds and moving money from the police department to areas like education.

Other attendees of diverse backgrounds also wanted to make their voices heard. “There needs to be a change in the system. We need to change socially and behaviorally and systematically,” Taylor Halko, a protest attendee, said.

“As a people, we are very fed up with the corruption that we see in the system that we’re a part of. We just want to let people know we’re there for them,” Chris Lepelley with the Church of God said.