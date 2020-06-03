Dispensary owners sleep at business to deter vandalism

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The owners of a dispensary in downtown Oklahoma City are now spending the night at their business after their surveillance cameras captured protesters destroying their storefront over the weekend.

“We’ve been having to stay here, just too close to the situation,” Jackie Turner told KFOR.

Turner and her husband own a dispensary near 5th and Shartel. She told KFOR they’re spending the night at their business after protests downtown over the weekend took a violent turn.

“We saw the protesters leaving when they were told to leave. They left, but then all of a sudden, dark comes and you started seeing all the cars coming back down town,” Turner said.

Protesters, allegedly not with the Black Lives Matter group, were captured on the dispensary’s surveillance cameras picking up a manhole cover and throwing it at the front doors and windows.

All of that glass is shattered, much like other businesses in the area.

“They started trying to break into the back door with crow bars,” Turner said. “We also had them try to set the trash cans on fire.”

Now, all of the front windows are boarded up, with signs that read ‘We stand with you’ meant for the peaceful protesters.

“We stand with them, but golly, they’ve got to stop tearing everything down,” Turner said. “You know, gunfire across the street.”

KFOR’s cameras captured those gunshots Sunday night, not too far from the dispensary.

“It is scary. I mean, I have empathy for the Black Lives Matter movement, but this mentality of coming down here and destroying and being destructive, I just don’t see how that furthers any cause,” Turner said.