Group wants justice for Native American man who died in law enforcement custody

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A rally to achieve justice for Ronnie Given, a Native American man who died in a local jail, was held in Pottawatomie County on Friday.

“We want justice. That’s what we’re here for. That’s why I brought these people out here today with me, to walk with me side-by side, to bring awareness to what’s going on in our Native American community,” said Michael Rowe, a friend of Ronnie Given.

The rally was held at the Pottawatomie County Courthouse in Shawnee.

Protesters called for answers in the death of Given, a Native American man.

Given died while in custody at the Pottawatomie County Detention Center in 2019.

Protesters compared Given’s death to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying it has shined a light on the injustices minorities face.

The Shawnee Rescue Mission paid tribute to Given in January 2019, following his death.

“His nickname was happy, and that was for a good reason, he never met a stranger and had the most awesome, room filling laughter you’ve ever heard,” a post on the Shawnee Rescue Mission’s official Facebook page states.