Group wants justice for Native American man who died in law enforcement custody

Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A rally to achieve justice for Ronnie Given, a Native American man who died in a local jail, was held in Pottawatomie County on Friday.

“We want justice. That’s what we’re here for. That’s why I brought these people out here today with me, to walk with me side-by side, to bring awareness to what’s going on in our Native American community,” said Michael Rowe, a friend of Ronnie Given.

The rally was held at the Pottawatomie County Courthouse in Shawnee.

Protesters called for answers in the death of Given, a Native American man.

Given died while in custody at the Pottawatomie County Detention Center in 2019.

Protesters compared Given’s death to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying it has shined a light on the injustices minorities face.

The Shawnee Rescue Mission paid tribute to Given in January 2019, following his death.

“His nickname was happy, and that was for a good reason, he never met a stranger and had the most awesome, room filling laughter you’ve ever heard,” a post on the Shawnee Rescue Mission’s official Facebook page states.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter