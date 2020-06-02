Man released from jail allegedly assaults OKC officer, resulting in only arrest in otherwise peaceful night downtown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say late Monday night, everyone was pretty peaceful downtown aside from one man who was released from jail but booked back in a short time later.

“He was in jail, getting released, saw police officers at the barricade for whatever reason, decided to confront them, tried to punch one,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

31-year-old Gabriel Yalartai was arrested.

“With the use of a taser, so it was minor use of force,” Knight said.

Yalartai was medically cleared and booked back into jail.

Police say that incident was a stark contrast to the most peaceful evening in days.

“There were some non-violent protesters that showed up, we welcome that, we welcome anyone who wants to protest peacefully,” Knight said.

Protests have erupted across the country after George Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.