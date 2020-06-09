OKC police hoping to identify individuals in connection to sheriff’s office van fire, vandalism at business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are hoping to identify individuals in connection to incidents that occurred during protests last weekend.

On May 30, two incidents took place; one near the Oklahoma County Jail and the other at a business.

Police say an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office van was burned, and vandalism occurred at a nearby business.

OKCPD posted photos of the individuals they’d like to identify on Facebook on Tuesday.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.