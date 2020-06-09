Live Now
Newsfeed Now

OKC police hoping to identify individuals in connection to sheriff’s office van fire, vandalism at business

Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are hoping to identify individuals in connection to incidents that occurred during protests last weekend.

On May 30, two incidents took place; one near the Oklahoma County Jail and the other at a business.

Police say an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office van was burned, and vandalism occurred at a nearby business.

OKCPD posted photos of the individuals they’d like to identify on Facebook on Tuesday.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter