Oklahoma City Mayor Holt ends overnight curfew in downtown OKC

Protesters stand near the Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has ended the state of emergency that included an overnight curfew for part of the city’s downtown area.

Holt ended the state of emergency following an almost-48 hour span that included peaceful protests that did not become volatile.

Metro residents protested throughout the weekend against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died beneath the knee of a Minneapolis Police Department officer, Derek Chauvin.

A protest in Oklahoma City during overnight hours early Sunday resulted in buildings burned and multiple arrests.

The separate state of emergency proclaimed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, remains in effect.