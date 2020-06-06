Peaceful protests take to the north of the city in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – All four corners of 15th Street and Broadway were full Friday evening as protesters gathered to be a part of a movement across the nation.

“We’re here today to be peaceful, but to simply let our voices be known,” said Brandon Sims, a protester and pastor in Oklahoma City.

After the death of George Floyd, protests have taken place throughout the country. However, this protest, hit a little closer to home after the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis in Edmond in 2019. He was shot dead by police after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, running naked through a neighborhood and breaking into a home.

The medical examiner finding only THC and Benadryl in Lewis’ system led many to believe he was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time. The district attorney chose not to press charges on the officers.

“With everything going on in the world, I really think it’s time for everyone to come together,” said Brenda Wilson, organizer of the protest.

The protest brought out about 100 people. Wilson said she hopes it can spark change.

“I’ve seen a lot of police brutality, and it breaks my heart. Everyone should be treated fairly,” Wilson said.

At the protest, there were three women with a green van who wanted to keep their names concealed. The front of the van proclaimed “Black Lives Matter”. These women handed out free water to everyone at the protest in the 96 degree heat.

“We’re going to load this green van up until there’s no longer anyone out here standing around with signs, and we’ll go wherever we need to go,” one of the women said.

They claim to have handed out about 1,500 bottles at Sunday’s protest in Oklahoma City. Friday, they said they handled out about 400 bottles.

“I’m really proud of us Oklahomans in general,” another one of the women said. “We’ve just had these really positive multicultural meetings that are peaceful loving and they’re amazing.”

After a while, the protestors marched about one mile to the Edmond police station. The protests are one of many in the state of Oklahoma so far. Everyone in attendance in Edmond said they are just wanting to be heard.

“Speak up. Everyone needs to speak up,” Wilson said.

“We cannot move into the next generation dealing with the same stuff that we’ve been dealing with,” Sims said.

There are several more protests scheduled throughout the Oklahoma City metro over the weekend.