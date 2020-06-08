Person shot after man drove a vehicle into protesters, Seattle police say

Seattle police say one person has been taken to the hospital and a gun has been recovered from a man who drove into a crowd of protesters Sunday evening.

The man driving the vehicle has been taken into custody, the Seattle Police Department said.

A man drove through 11th and hit a barricade. He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun. They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now. pic.twitter.com/47eZZOvG59 — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020

The victim who was transported to the hospital was a 27-year-old male who was shot, according to the Seattle Fire Department. That man is in stable condition, the department said.

Police say they do not believe there any additional victims.

The crowds were part of nationwide protests that have been ongoing in the two weeks since the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after begging for his life as a police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

Protests continued into the night after police issued at least two dispersal orders.

“The crowd is throwing bottles, rocks, fireworks, and other projectiles at officers,” Seattle police said in a tweet. “The crowd is shining green lasers into officers’ eyes.”

Officers responded with pepper spray and blast balls, police said.

11th Ave. and Pine St: Patient is an approx. 27-year-old male who is in stable condition. Transported to Harborview via SFD medics.



REMINDER: if you are in a crowd and need medical assistance, walk to the perimeter of the crowd if you can and call 911 or find a first responder. https://t.co/uvihubuQFt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 8, 2020