Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Police release video of vandalism at Oklahoma City National Memorial

Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are looking for three males accused of vandalizing the Oklahoma City National Memorial during protests over the weekend.

Protests have erupted across the country after George Floyd, a black man, died last month after a white Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

During the protests in Oklahoma City on Sunday evening, a monitor on the side of the memorial’s building was shattered.

Down toward the end of the building, spray paint was on the The Heritage’s side. 

Police say a group of three males, a black male in a black and red hat, a white male with black gloves, and a black male with a goatee, were allegedly involved with vandalizing the memorial.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter