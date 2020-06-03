NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman had another day of protests Tuesday afternoon, which again remained peaceful. At the end, the Mayor of Norman, Breea Clark, and a police officer joined in.

The protest started at Interstate 35 and Main Street, on a bridge going over I-35.

“I’m not doing it no more. I’m not doing it. I refuse,” said one protester to the crowd through a megaphone.

“I came today to let y’all know that we stand with y’all and we fight with y’all,” said another protester in the megaphone.

“We’re just angry,” said Jaylon White to KFOR. “Trayvon Martin – we came out and peacefully protested, many times. George Floyd, Ahmaud [Arbery] – we’ve been doing this and they don’t listen.”

Jaylon is from Atlanta. He said he took place in the protests regarding the death of Trayvon Martin nearly one decade ago. Now, he said he is getting involved after moving to Oklahoma City.

“Being in the south, growing up in racism, it happened to me plenty of times,” White said. “I just know how these people feel. I can be next, he can be next, he can be next, anybody can be next – that’s why we have to protest.”

Several people spoke into the megaphone at I-35 and Main Street as cars passed by honking their horns in support. Before too long, the group decided to March to the Norman Police Department, a hike of just over two miles.

“We’re here to help them,” said Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster. “I want to let them have their voice and say what they need to say.”

Soon after arrival, chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black lives matter” filled the parking lot. The overall protest lasted about three hours.

“I am 16 years old and I’m the one who organized this,” said a protester at the police station. “Don’t tell me that young people can’t create change.”

Toward the end of the protest, Mayor Clark and a police officer joined the protest, yelling “Black lives matter” into the megaphone.