Young activists take to the stage at OKC Black Lives Matter protest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds attended a peaceful protest that took place in northeast Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon, led by young teenagers.

Imani Gautt, 17, Amaya Harris, 15, and J’Kayla Compton, 18, were three of the main organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest. This event was held at the site of one of the first BLM protests in Oklahoma City this year.

“The youth should have a word in what goes on because this is eventually our future,” Gautt said.

Some of the young girls even took to the stage at the rally.

“We’re out here trying to make a change, so our black lives don’t go mute to the public eye,” Gautt said in her speech.

Several more young people attended with signs in the crowd. Two girls, Nyeedra and Nakota Noel, both attend college at Arizona State University. However, they have been participating in peaceful protests, like today’s event, here in their home state.

“The youth is obviously the biggest change,” Nyeedra Noel said. “And I can see change coming like right now.”

“Get out there, protest and use your voice because it’s important,” Nakota Noel said.

“We don’t live in a broken society,” a teenager said in his speech at the podium. “We live in a society that is functioning exactly how they intended it to be.”

“We definitely wanted to make sure our youth could come out and showcase their talents,” J’Kayla Compton said.

The protest remained peaceful throughout the night and included several different chants that have been heard around the nation.

“It’s our time to facilitate change, a change that will not only be here, but the world around us,” a teenager on the stage said in his speech.

“Remember that you have power,” another teenager said in her speech. “Go and vote.”

The protest lasted about two hours and there was no march involved.