Purcell Elementary moves to Distance Learning

News

Purcell, Okla. (KFOR) – Purcell Elementary students will move to all virtual learning for the next two weeks according to school officials.

Principal Cindy Stone sent out a newsletter to parents Sunday evening saying the move to Distance Learning begins Monday, October 12 through October 26.

According to Stone, a number of staff members are currently under quarantine for Covid-19. She stressed that the move to Distance Learning only applies to Purcell Elemntary. All other schools in the district will remain in session. Students who are full-time virtual will continue as normal.

Teachers will reach out Monday to set up times for their students to pick up any devices they may need during the next two weeks.

Purcell Elementary will be handing out lunches in a drive-through process along the side of the cafeteria Monday. Those who would like to add their children onto the lunch count can fill out this form.

