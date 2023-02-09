INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Specialty dog food sold for pets with food sensitivities is being recalled because it can make them sick.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall involves select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food.

The dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

The recall was initiated after two dogs exhibited signs of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the diet. Once they were taken off the diet, the dogs recovered.

The FDA said the food may have elevated levels of vitamin D. While this is an essential nutrient for dogs, ingesting elevated levels can cause health issues, including “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.”

The dog food impacted by the recall includes:

Product UPC Code Production Code(*First 8 characters equal to) Purina Pro Plan Veterinary

Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8 lb and 20 lb bags 38100 19190 – 8 pounds

38100 19192 – 20 pounds 2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082 FDA

Anyone with the recalled dog food should stop feeding it to their pet and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it. If their dog shows signs of weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian.

“We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused,” said Purina. “As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority.”

Anyone with questions or needs assistance in getting a refund can contact Purina at 1-800-345-5678 Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm CST, or send an email through their online form.