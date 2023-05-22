ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement are looking for an unknown amount of suspects after a car chase ended near Arcadia.

It started in Luther. Law enforcement then pursued the vehicle westbound on Highway 66.

Luther PD then called Oklahoma City Police to assist in the chase, according to OKCPD.

The chase ended around N Westminster and E Second St.

OKCPD spokesperson said Air 1 and a K9 unit were sent to assist.

KFOR is gathering more details as to how the chase started.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit.