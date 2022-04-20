ARKHANGELSK OBLAST, Russia (Storyful/KFOR) – Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his military troops, boasting about a successful test launch of a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile on April 20th.

It was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Oblast in northwestern Russia and hit targets in an eastern region of Russia, according to the Russian military.

Putin said the weapon could be used in the event of “external threats.” He called the test launch “A big, significant event in the development of promising weapons systems for the Russian army.”

When Putin ordered the war on Ukraine in late February, he warned other counties that any interference with the invasion “will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.”

In March, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in response, “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”