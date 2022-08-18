Some of the best athletes this state has seen have come from Putnam City Schools. The district honored some of those Thursday night enshrining their third ever hall of fame class.

Putnam City honored the Vann family, former OSU and Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney, Kelly Phelps, a former OU quarterback, wrestling icon and football player “Cowboy” Bill Watts, and coach Jerry Potter.

Putnam City West honorees included OU softball player Ashli Barrett-Wigington, former NBA player Steve Neff, Johnny Thompson, an OSU wrestling star, and former USC QB Scott Tinsley.

Putnam City North inducted QB Trent Fisher, his coach Bob Wilson, tennis standout Jennifer (Hall) O’Dell and college football star John Fitzgerald.

A look back on the special evening is located in the video above.