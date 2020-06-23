Putnam City school district denies contract that would have outsourced support employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Putnam City School board denied a contract by a 3-2 vote Monday that would have outsourced their support employees to Sedexo Marriott.

The discussion lasted about an hour in the meeting.

However, before the meeting, the employees News 4 originally spoke to about the situation said they were still in fear for their jobs and benefits.

This, despite a statement from the district that said the company planned to give everyone a position at their current pay.

“To me that’s like stabbing us in the back,” said Roger Dodd, a 22-year site manager with the district. “We backed them up through budget cuts staff cuts.”

Just over one week ago, it was a small group that gathered in solidarity at Dolese Youth Park.

Monday, they took to the sidewalks in protest, saying they wanted to be heard by the board.

“It’s caused a lot of stress and turmoil for me personally,” said David Burger, a plumber with the district.

The contract was for $10.3 million for the first year with four renewal years.

“That’s over $50 million that’s going to be leaving the Putnam City School District,” said Bruce Treadaway, a member of the Oklahoma Education Association. “I can’t believe that the patrons of Putnam City would be happy with that.”

At first, the board voted to table the contract for further discussion at a later time. That was denied. Then the vote was moved for approval. Some members of the board were ready for that.

“There are some terrific advantages with the plan that’s been brought to us,” said Becky Gooch, a member of the board.

Other board members said they felt the process was moving too fast.

“I urge that we just slow down the process., fully consider the impact this may have,” said Jay Sherrill, another member of the board.

With the votes now in favor of denying the contract, the employees of Putnam City school district will stay employees of the district.

“We will continue to run our schools the way they’ve been run for the last 100 years,” Treadaway said.