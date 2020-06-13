Putnam City Schools maintenance employees fear job loss after school approves plan to outsource work

PUTNAM, Okla. (KFOR) – Several Putnam City Schools maintenance employees expressed concerns about their job status Friday after the school approved a plan to outsource their maintenance work in a board meeting.

“The uncertainty with everything going on in the country, and they’re adding one more uncertainty on top of that – it’s just very bad timing,” said Stan Musgrave with the School Maintenance and Utility Department.

“We don’t want to be out on the street having to look for a job at this point in time,” said another employee who wished to remain anonymous.

The school district confirmed the plans Friday in this statement:

“There are no layoffs at Putnam City Schools. At the June 8th school board meeting, the Board approved a Letter of Intent to consider outsourcing facilities management. All PC employees in this department will have a position should the District enter into a contract with Sodexo. The District is currently negotiating a contract with Sodexo, looking at all details of current benefits. Meetings are scheduled next week for employees.” Putnam City Schools

Dozens of employees gathered at Dolese Youth Park Friday afternoon with that same fear of job loss.

“With the pandemic and everything going on, it’s just scary,” Musgrave said.

As said in the statement, the school district said there are no layoffs right now. However, they did approve the plan to outsource.

“They had a board meeting, closed door board meeting, that most people don’t know anything about,” the anonymous employee said.

Putnam City Schools said all the employees will have positions should they choose to enter into the new contract with Sedexo Marriott.

“As far as I can tell, yeah, we will have, but it may be just a limited time,” said the anonymous employee.

The employees added that they didn’t want to lose any of their benefits.

“About three years ago they promised us that if we paid into the teachers retirement for three years, that after three years they would take that up,” Musgrave said.

That three years is up on July 1.

“We’re going to lose part of our retirement, you know, we’re going to lose most all of our benefits because of this,” the anonymous employee said.

Now, with nothing left to do but wait, employees are hoping for the best.

“I don’t see it being a plus, it’s going to be bad, but nobody knows, so that’s why we’re here,” the anonymous employee said.

“People really were proud to work for Putnam City, and then to have this, it really questions who we’re working for,” Musgrave said.

According to the school district, there will be meetings next week to look at all the details of the current benefits.