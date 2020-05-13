Putnam City Schools nearly triples summer meal pickup locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Schools across the metro are continuing to feed children in need – even after the school year has ended.

During the coronavirus pandemic as unemployment numbers rise, that need for food has been greater than ever.

In April, Putnam City Public Schools served more than 9,000 breakfasts and almost 9,500 lunches.

Now, they’re stepping their typical summer feeding program to meet needs.

“I like to call my staff and I ‘Heroes in Hairnets’ fighting hunger one sack at a time,” said Putnam City West Cafeteria Manager Tina Wilkerson.

She and her “heroes in hairnets” won’t let a pandemic or even a thunderstorm stop them.

“They are putting their lives and their families’ lives on the line being exposed to the public and that but this is what they do,” said Dwane Drake, Putnam City Schools Director of Child Nutrition. “These are their kids. They miss them just like the teachers do and everyone else.”

Drake says Putnam City already has a high rate of students on free and reduced lunches and rising unemployment rates haven’t helped families in need.

They typically offer 3-4 sites like this in the summer but this year they’re offering 9.

“We’ve seen probably a 60-70% increase in our meal participation during summertime so that created the need to have more sites open,” he said.

Wilkerson says they stay busy filling a need that right now – doesn’t discriminate.

“It feels like we’ve served about a million,” she said. “People that you wouldn’t expect sometimes to even come and do that.”

From elementary to high school – staff focused on helping the kids they love like their own.

“Even though most of our kids our teenagers, they equate food with love and it’s just really cool to see their faces after we’ve missed them for so long,” said Wilkerson.

You do not have to qualify for free and reduced lunch to get a meal.

In fact, you don’t even have to be a student – they serve anyone under 18.

The locations are: Ralph Downs, Northridge, Tulakes, Western Oaks, Wiley Post, Windsor Hills, Mayfield, PC High and PC West.