Putnam City student concerned school isn’t following COVID protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Putnam City student is concerned about COVID precautions at his school. He says the school isn’t taking some of the safety measures they claim they are taking.

Andy Fair is a freshman at Putnam City High School.

“Putnam City has put out like two statements saying some of the things they’ve been doing regarding COVID,” he said. “I would just like parents to know that their kids may not be as safe as they think they are.”

He sent KFOR photos of a crowded hallway during passing period, with only a few students visibly wearing masks.

“The hallways are very, very crowded which is expected with it being really big high school. I think there is precautions that could be taken regarding that,” he said.

Fair also has concerns about hand sanitizing.

“Putnam City said they have multiple hand sanitizing stations in schools, and I haven’t seen any. They also said they’re on the busses, and I haven’t seen any,” he said.

He also says he only knows a couple of teachers that wear masks, and that teachers are supposed to be wearing them around vulnerable students.

“I think Friday they told students they should start wearing their masks, they like recommended it, when we came to school on Friday, a lot of kids did start wearing their masks, but no more teachers really started wearing their masks,” he said. “It’s just surprising to me that it seems like the students are taking more precautions than the adults.”

Putnam City Schools released the following statement:

“Thank you for bringing this concern to our attention. We are striving to provide the safest environment for students, employees and visitors. When anyone has a concern about any of our buildings, we encourage them to bring it to our attention so we can act on it. Every teacher has been provided with hand sanitizer and dispensers should be hanging on the walls in the classrooms. In a large high school, there will be busy hallways during passing times. We have recently changed our mask language, that it is an expectation that anyone in our buildings wear them so we can better protect the most vulnerable people who are unable to or cannot get the vaccine. Also we announced on Monday, a stipend for employees and substitutes who are vaccinated, as another line of defense for the vulnerable population.”