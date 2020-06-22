Rafael Lovato, Jr Takes On Bigger Foes Off the Mat

The last time we caught up with Rafael Lovato, Jr. he was on top of the MMA world.

“Six weeks before the fight, doing a routine scan, we discovered that I actually have a disease in my brain called Cavernoma,” Lovato said. “You could live with it your whole life and never have an issue or the symptoms can be quite serious with vision, seizures, comas and there is the potential for death.”

But the newly crowned Bellator middleweight world champion was fighting with a secret. Despite showing no symptoms, not only was Lovato fighting for a championship, but putting his life on the line.

Lovato added, “It wasn’t until two weeks before the fight that I got officially approved to fight. It helped me reaffirm my purpose, my why and what I was fighting for.”

And he did that without telling the person who’s been in his corner every time he’s competed.

“My parents didn’t know what was going on at the time,” Lovato said. “I actually waited several months. It wasn’t until I knew that I may not ever be able to fight again that I said alright I need to let them know what’s going on. It was never my dream it was our dream. It was for our history and everything we’ve worked hard for forever.”

That includes the brand new location Lovato’s School of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts.

“This is the seed of my father’s dream that started 27 years ago,” said Lovato.

A lifetime of work, that included one of the largest mat spaces in the country, derailed by the pandemic.

“We were on track to see our business booming,” Lovato said. “We had a beautiful grand opening with 200 people on the mat. And then boom we had to lock our doors.”

Lovato took his business online, but is finally back in the swing of things welcoming students back in their new facility. While he’s rolled with some serious punches over the last year of his life, not everything has been an uphill battle, like getting engaged to girlfriend Deeana.

Lovato said of his fiancé, “Our connection and the way things came together for us and having here and in my life during dome of the most trying times of my life. I love her so much. When I really needed that love the most she was there to give it to me. I don’t know what I would do without her.”

That support continues as Lovato ventures into the next stages of his career. He has a book deal in the works, plus he’s back competing in jiu-jitsu as he weighs what his options are for his MMA career. Despite having to relinquish his Bellator middleweight title he isn’t quite ready to close the door on that chapter.

Lovato finished by saying, “If I get my way, hopefully, I can do at least one more fight and go out on my own terms and say goodbye the way I would like to say goodbye and not being forced to leave. So that’s a goal.”

Whatever life throws at Lovato one constant remains the same. Finding he and Rafael Senior on the mat, together, doing what they love.