OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The recent rain and cooler temperatures have been helpful for area firefighters battling several grassfires scorching the Oklahoma City metro. While this weather has been beneficial, the Fire Department said no one can be too careful. It has been a very busy July for the Oklahoma City Fire Department. So far this month there’s been 320 grassfires.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 4 even though the metro has seen some rain the last few days, it’s not enough.

“If it’s not an all-time record for the number of grass fires for the month, it’s got to be up there. This rain that we’re seeing this weekend is certainly a welcomed sight, and our firefighters are really going to appreciate that, at least in the short term,” said Benny Fulkerson, public information officer district chief at Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The recent extreme heat, paired with heavy gear – weighing 65 pounds or more — has made it difficult to fight the flames.

“What firefighters do is inherently a hot and dangerous job anyway. And when you couple that with wearing roughly 65 pounds of heavy gear, that actually holds heat in, it becomes even more of a problem for them when they’re out working in those conditions, when it’s very hard on those 105-degree days with the sun just bearing down on them,” said Fulkerson.

While the weather has certainly provided relief to fire fighters, after Sunday the rain will dry up again, which will provide more challenges for the surrounding fire departments.

“If that 100-degree weather returns and those hot, dry days return, the vegetation that’s above the ground level can then dry out and it’ll be able to burn again. But then it’s muddy underneath, and that that presents a whole new challenge for our firefighters,” said Fulkerson.

The muddy conditions can make it difficult for firefighters to work. Even with the rain, it can still burn just fine above the ground level.

“Just because we’ve received a few days of rain, three or four days of rain, that’s helpful, but that doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods as it pertains to grassfires, because this isn’t going to bring everything back up that has become so brown. It’ll help a little bit,” said Fulkerson.

July and August are typically very hot and dry months and we do see a lot of grassfires during that time. So, fire crews want to remind people to continue being careful. Just one spark can turn into a big problem.