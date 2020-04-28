RAM seeks volunteers for COVID-19 testing site in OKC

A woman’s blood is collected for testing of coronavirus antibodies at a drive through testing site in Hempstead, N.Y., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The test, being administered by Somos Community Care, takes approximately 15 minutes and tests for the presence of antibodies in a person’s blood, signifying that they may have some immunity to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Remote Area Medical (RAM) needs your help to staff a COVID-19 testing site in Oklahoma City.

RAM officials say there is an immediate need for volunteers willing to help perform initial eligibility screening, check IDs, confirm appointments, obtain patient consent, assemble specimen kits, assist with registration, deliver kits to vehicles, assist volunteers as they don and doff personal protective equipment (PPE), and direct traffic.

You should not volunteer if you or someone you live with is:

Over the age of 65.

Experiencing any health issues (diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, lung disease, or immunosuppression).

Not feeling well or experiencing a fever.

Infected with the Coronavirus.

Nursing or pregnant.

“We do not know who in the testing line has the Coronavirus. Volunteering to work near people who may be infected puts you at a higher risk for getting the Coronavirus. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person through coughs and sneezes. If you sign up, please know you are doing so at your own risk.“

All volunteers will be provided with appropriate PPE.

