Rare military vehicles to be featured at OKC Auto Show

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Auto Show will expand its variety of rarely-seen vehicles with the inclusion of military vehicles at this year’s event.

The Auto Show will be held March 6-8 at Oklahoma State Fair Park’s Bennett Event Center, and will feature military autos from the 45th Infantry Museum, as well as private collections, according to an Auto Show news release.

“We anticipate having a great mix of autos at this year’s OKC Auto Show, including the vehicles in our military exhibit,” Dale Daniels, chairman of the OKC Auto Show, said. “These are unique military vehicles and we are excited to be able to display them at this year’s show.”

The 45th Infantry Museum vehicles that will be on display include a 1940 Dodge ½-ton VC1 Command and Reconnaissance Car, a 1942 ¼-ton GPW “Jeep” and a 1968 ¼-ton M151A1 Military Utility Tactical Truck (MUTT).

Military autos from private collectors include a 1987 Chenowth Desert Patrol Vehicle, a 1968 Ford M151A1, a 1971 VW Type 181 and a 1962 Willy’s Jeep.

“We are excited for the public to get an opportunity to see these military vehicles at the OKC Auto Show this year,” Clark Brian of the 45th Infantry Museum said. “Not more than a thousand Dodge 1940 half-ton VC1 Command and Reconnaissance cars were ever made, and we will have this one-of-a-kind vehicle on display along with others throughout the show.”

Automaker brands participating in the show include Acura, Buick, BMW, Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Ram, Sprinter, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association originally formed as the Oklahoma City Motor Car Dealers’ Association on May 4, 1916, and the first OKC Auto Show was held Jan. 23-26, 1917.

“Those interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to go to www.okcautoshow.org for additional information,” the news release states.