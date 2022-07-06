CARLTON LANDING, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman tells News 4 that a dog was bitten and killed by a rattlesnake at Carlton Landing, a resort town on Lake Eufaula. She says the dog died on the way to a veterinarian’s office.

Western Diamondback Rattlesnake at Carlton Landing. Photo provided by Heidi Brown.

Heidi Brown tells News 4 that her husband took the pictures, showing the snake that killed the dog. Brown posted the photos to the Facebook group Oklahoma Snake Identification Network, where an administrator identified the snake as a Western diamondback rattlesnake.

Brown says two construction workers removed the snake and she was unsure whether it was killed or released.

NEVER HANDLE A VENOMOUS SNAKE. Western diamondback rattlesnake captured after biting dog. Photo provided by Heidi Brown.

The Oklahoma Snake Identification Network administrator also warns to never handle any snake and gives this advice: “Not only is it dangerous for the animal but some snakes can twist themselves in some weird ways. People have been envenomated by a snake putting a fang through its own mouth. If you are in a residential area I suggest calling a relocator who knows what they are doing. If in the country a spray with a hose should be fine.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Western diamondback rattlesnakes grow to about four-feet-long and prey upon almost all small mammals, with each snake killing about 20 rodents per year.