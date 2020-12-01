Ravens-Steelers rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 2:30pm, KFOR special newscast airs at 2

Because of COVID-19 concerns the Baltimore Ravens- Pittsburgh Steelers football game that was scheduled for Thanksgiving, has now been moved to Wednesday afternoon.

NFL.com reports this is the third time the Ravens-Steelers game has been moved.

The NBC coverage begins at 2:30 central on KFOR News 4. Right before this, you can watch an early afternoon newscast beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jeopardy will re-air on KFOR at 2:00am in place of Right This Minute. (Thursday morning)