Read Old Navy’s response to the first grader who asked for girl jeans with real pockets

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KRON) – A first grader in Bentonville, Arkansas is gaining national attention after she asked Old Navy to make girl jeans with real pockets.

Seven-year-old Kamryn Gardner’s request to the popular clothing company started as part of a school assignment at Evening Star Elementary that required her to write a persuasive letter.

“Dear Old Navy,

I do not like that the front pockets of the girls jeans are fake. I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request.”

Bentonville Schools

Kamryn’s words were pretty powerful, considering Old Navy actually responded.

“Kamryn,

Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl’s jeans. The Old Navy Kids Product Team appreciates your information and feedback for us as we develop new products.”

Bentonville Schools

Old Navy also sent Kamryn four pairs of jeans with real pockets.

Bentonville Schools

“Kamryn, you proudly own those pockets! Kudos to Old Navy for making this first grader’s day and ours! #whereexcellencelives,” Bentonville Schools wrote on Facebook.