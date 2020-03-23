Breaking News
Real ID deadline extended amid COVID-19 pandemic

Photo of REAL ID approved Oklahoma license

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak, President Trump today announced the deadline for Real ID compliance has been extended.

The REAL ID Act was put in place in 2005 to improve the reliability of state-issued ID’s, making it harder for terrorists to obtain fake identification.

In 2007, Oklahoma passed a law that said our state wouldn’t comply with the REAL ID Act, citing concerns about how residents’ information was stored.

Over the last few years, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given Oklahoma several extensions to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act.

In 2017, House Bill 1845 was signed into law, which would give Oklahomans the choice of either getting a REAL ID-compliant license or keeping their current Oklahoma driver’s license. Oklahoma is still one of just a few states that are not REAL ID-compliant.

The REAL ID Act was be in full effect at airports and government facilities across the country by October 2020.

A new extension date has not yet been released.

At this point, officials believe around 650,000 Oklahomans will need a REAL ID before Oct. 1, 2020.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told KFOR that they are still on track to begin issuing REAL IDs on April 30, 2020 at select locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The state will then be able to issue REAL IDs across the entire state by September of 2020.

