Rebounding temperatures just in time for the weekend

Say goodbye to Frosty kids. We’ll see sunny skies and highs Friday will be in the upper 40’s to mid-50’s.

We’ll see breezy north winds Friday afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.

Clearing skies as we head into tonight. Overnight lows Saturday morning will be around freezing.

The weekend looks mixed.

We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the mid-50’s Saturday.

Cloudy skies move in early Sunday morning and we’ll see shower chances Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60’s.

Another strong cold front will move through Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and wet weather early next week.

-Damien