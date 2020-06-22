RECALL ALERT: Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. raw milk products

CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry says raw milk produced by Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. in Claremore is the subject of a statewide recall due to the confirmed detection of Campylobacter jejuni.

Anyone who has purchased or received their raw milk products between April 9 and June 22 is strongly urged to dispose of any remaining product.

The raw milk products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the Swan Bros. Dairy in Claremore and include raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.

Symptoms of campylobacteriosis include diarrhea—often bloody, abdominal cramps and fever. These symptoms could be paired with nausea and vomiting.

Most people with camplylobacteriosis recover completely.

Illness usually occurs 2 to 5 days after exposure to campylobacter and lasts about a week. The illness is usually mild and some people with campylobacteriosis have no symptoms at all. However, in some persons with compromised immune systems or for those receiving chemotherapy, it can cause a serious, life-threatening infection.

ODAFF found the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in a sample collected from Swans Bros. Dairy Inc.

To date, 10 people have tested positive for the bacterial infection from these products.

Most illnesses likely occur due to consuming raw/non-pasteurized milk and milk products and under-cooked meat products. Pasteurization kills food borne pathogens and harmful bacteria like Campylobacter jejuni. Raw milk cheeses are considered safe if aged at least 60 days.

Campylobacteriosis is not usually spread from person to person.



If you have consumed any raw milk from Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc., it is recommended to dispose of the remaining product and contact your medical provider if you experience any symptoms.