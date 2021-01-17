Hiland Dairy recalls batch of chocolate milk cartons produced in Norman

Hiland Dairy shared this photo Sunday after it announced a recall for ‘Hiland Dairy Half-Pint 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk’ cartons produced at the Norman plant only. January 17, 2021. (KFOR)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Hiland Dairy recalled a batch of their one-half pint (236 mL) 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk Sunday.

In a press release, Hiland Dairy said that the recall is specifically for a batch that was produced at its Norman facility. The company says that some of the products may contain “food-grade sanitizers,” which could cause illness if consumed.

The products were sold and distributed to institutional customers in the Oklahoma City metro area and western Oklahoma. Other locations include: Dallas, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas.

The product information is detailed below:

One-Half Pint Hiland Dairy 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk

UPC: 72060-00156-3

Sell by Date: January 27, 2021

Plant Code: 4025

“To ensure 100% containment, Hiland Dairy is recalling all of the product with 1/27 code, although there were only eight cases affected,” Hiland Dairy said on Sunday.

The release states that 4,800 cases were distributed with the affected products for a total of 240,000 units of one-half pint Hiland 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk.

No other Hiland Dairy products were included in the recall. The company says its working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures.

Latest Stories