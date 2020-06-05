Bacon-Wrapped Roasted Corn on the Cob recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Something that is always a summer hit is fresh corn!

Here’s a way to get your corn and love of bacon in one side-dish.

Ingredients:

6 ears of corn

Butter

1 package of thick-sliced bacon

Sea salt



Directions:

Remove the corn silk by pulling back the husks, one at a time, being careful to keep them intact with the corn at the base. Once the silk is removed, wrap two slices of bacon around each ear. Pull the husks back over the corn and bacon.

Using twine, gather any loose husks and tie each ear securely at the top. Preheat a grill to medium heat. Or, if you prefer to use an oven, preheat to 375 degrees. Roast corn for 25-30 minutes.

Serve with fresh butter and sea salt.

