Healthy after-school snacks 4 your student

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Most kiddos head straight for the kitchen after a long day at school, but is the snack they’re grabbing healthy?

Laryssa Lalli with Real Meals Kitchen is providing some delicious yet nutritious options for your student.

Banana Split Cups

Layer the following ingredients in order into a small snack cup:

½ banana, sliced

3-4 strawberries, sliced

4 oz yogurt

Granola

Dairy-free Mini Chocolate Chips, optional

Coconut chips, optional

Vitamins A, C, B9, E, K along with magnesium, potassium, zinc & iron (and others)

Cal 367, Fat 12.4g, Net Carb 54g, Pro 10.9g

Veggie Wraps – Unwrapped

Sauce: Mix the following ingredients together and set aside.

¼ cup almond butter (or peanut butter)

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp tamari (gluten free soy sauce)

2 Tbsp water

2 ½ Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp fresh grated ginger

Veggies:

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 cucumber, sliced or cut into coins

1 carrot, cut into stick or coins

Any other vegetable for dipping

To serve: Place the veggies in an appropriate container and 2 oz of sauce per serving.

Vitamins A, C, B9, K, along with iron, zinc, potassium (and others)

Cal 103, Fat 5.9g, Net Carb 9.54g, Pro 3.3g

Chocolate Hummus

Blend the following together

1 can garbanzo beans (chickpeas)

1/3 cup almond milk

¼ cup almond butter

¼ cup cacao powder

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract

Serve with strawberries, berries, graham crackers or as a spread on whole wheat bread and topped with smashed fruit.

Vitamins A, C, B9, D, E, K along with magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc (and others)

Cal 243, Fat 3.65, Net Carbs 34.3g, Pro 11.7g