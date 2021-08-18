Healthy after-school snacks 4 your student

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Most kiddos head straight for the kitchen after a long day at school, but is the snack they’re grabbing healthy?
Laryssa Lalli with Real Meals Kitchen is providing some delicious yet nutritious options for your student.
Banana Split Cups
Layer the following ingredients in order into a small snack cup:
- ½ banana, sliced
- 3-4 strawberries, sliced
- 4 oz yogurt
- Granola
- Dairy-free Mini Chocolate Chips, optional
- Coconut chips, optional
Vitamins A, C, B9, E, K along with magnesium, potassium, zinc & iron (and others)
Cal 367, Fat 12.4g, Net Carb 54g, Pro 10.9g
Veggie Wraps – Unwrapped
Sauce: Mix the following ingredients together and set aside.
- ¼ cup almond butter (or peanut butter)
- 2 Tbsp lime juice
- 2 Tbsp tamari (gluten free soy sauce)
- 2 Tbsp water
- 2 ½ Tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp fresh grated ginger
Veggies:
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 1 cucumber, sliced or cut into coins
- 1 carrot, cut into stick or coins
- Any other vegetable for dipping
To serve: Place the veggies in an appropriate container and 2 oz of sauce per serving.
Vitamins A, C, B9, K, along with iron, zinc, potassium (and others)
Cal 103, Fat 5.9g, Net Carb 9.54g, Pro 3.3g
Chocolate Hummus
Blend the following together
- 1 can garbanzo beans (chickpeas)
- 1/3 cup almond milk
- ¼ cup almond butter
- ¼ cup cacao powder
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
Serve with strawberries, berries, graham crackers or as a spread on whole wheat bread and topped with smashed fruit.
Vitamins A, C, B9, D, E, K along with magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc (and others)
Cal 243, Fat 3.65, Net Carbs 34.3g, Pro 11.7g