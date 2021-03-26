Made In Oklahoma: Antipasto Meatball Skewers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These skewers are fun to make, and everyone will love the colors and flavors.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 package Fast Fixin Fully Cooked Italian Style Meatballs
  • 1/2 lb Mountain View Meat Company Hot Links
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp Garden Club Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s Original dry seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper
  • 1 1/2 tsp chopped fresh oregano
  • 14 oz can small artichoke hearts, drained and sliced lengthwise
  • 8 oz fresh mozzarella balls, small or pearl size
  • 1/2 pint cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 9 oz package refrigerated cheese tortellini, cooked to package directions
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn into large pieces

Directions:

  1. Warm meatballs according to package directions.
  2. Slice hot links into inch chunks. Set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, red pepper and oregano.
  4. Add artichoke hearts, mozzarella balls, tomatoes, tortellini, meatballs and tortellini, and gently fold together. Let marinate for at least 2 hours.
  5. Thread ingredients onto bamboo skewers, adding pieces of basil to each skewer.
  6. Serve at room temperature.
  7. Great as a holiday appetizer. Makes about 15 regular-size skewers. Can double serving size by cutting skewers in half.

