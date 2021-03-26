Made In Oklahoma: Antipasto Meatball Skewers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These skewers are fun to make, and everyone will love the colors and flavors.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 package Fast Fixin Fully Cooked Italian Style Meatballs
- 1/2 lb Mountain View Meat Company Hot Links
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp Garden Club Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1/2 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s Original dry seasoning
- 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper
- 1 1/2 tsp chopped fresh oregano
- 14 oz can small artichoke hearts, drained and sliced lengthwise
- 8 oz fresh mozzarella balls, small or pearl size
- 1/2 pint cherry or grape tomatoes
- 9 oz package refrigerated cheese tortellini, cooked to package directions
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn into large pieces
Directions:
- Warm meatballs according to package directions.
- Slice hot links into inch chunks. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, red pepper and oregano.
- Add artichoke hearts, mozzarella balls, tomatoes, tortellini, meatballs and tortellini, and gently fold together. Let marinate for at least 2 hours.
- Thread ingredients onto bamboo skewers, adding pieces of basil to each skewer.
- Serve at room temperature.
- Great as a holiday appetizer. Makes about 15 regular-size skewers. Can double serving size by cutting skewers in half.