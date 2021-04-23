Made in Oklahoma: Asian peanut noodles

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Recipes

More Recipes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Feel like a chef when you make this recipe with a creamy, slightly spicy curry sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp Canola Oil
  • 1/2 Cup Stemmed And Sliced Jm Farms Shiitake Mushrooms
  • 1 Small Shallot, Finely Diced
  • 1 Tbsp Red Curry Paste
  • 2 Medium Carrots, Julienned
  • 1 Small Package Scissortail Farms Chives, Cut Into 1/2 In Slices
  • Freshly Ground Pepper
  • Scissortail Farms Cilantro, Chopped For Garnish
  • 2 Chicken Breasts, Diced
  • 1 Piece Fresh Ginger, Grated
  • 2 Cups Hiland Heavy Cream
  • 1 Cup Nappa Cabbage , Shredded
  • 1/2 Tsp Cheatwood honey
  • Kosher Salt
  • 1 Package Della Terra Fusilli Pasta, Cooked Al Dente
  • 2 Kize Peanut Butter Bars, Crumbled

Directions

STEP 1

Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook the chicken breasts until browned. Add and saute the mushrooms, ginger and shallots until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and red curry paste, cooking 1 minute. Add the cabbage and carrots, cooking 5 minutes more.

STEP 2

Remove from the heat and stir in the honey, chives, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly, and then toss over the noodles.

STEP 3

Top with cilantro and crumbled Kize Bars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter