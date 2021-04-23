Made in Oklahoma: Asian peanut noodles

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Feel like a chef when you make this recipe with a creamy, slightly spicy curry sauce.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Canola Oil

1/2 Cup Stemmed And Sliced Jm Farms Shiitake Mushrooms

1 Small Shallot, Finely Diced

1 Tbsp Red Curry Paste

2 Medium Carrots, Julienned

1 Small Package Scissortail Farms Chives, Cut Into 1/2 In Slices

Freshly Ground Pepper

Scissortail Farms Cilantro, Chopped For Garnish

2 Chicken Breasts, Diced

1 Piece Fresh Ginger, Grated

2 Cups Hiland Heavy Cream

1 Cup Nappa Cabbage , Shredded

1/2 Tsp Cheatwood honey

Kosher Salt

1 Package Della Terra Fusilli Pasta, Cooked Al Dente

2 Kize Peanut Butter Bars, Crumbled

Directions

STEP 1

Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook the chicken breasts until browned. Add and saute the mushrooms, ginger and shallots until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and red curry paste, cooking 1 minute. Add the cabbage and carrots, cooking 5 minutes more.

STEP 2

Remove from the heat and stir in the honey, chives, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly, and then toss over the noodles.

STEP 3

Top with cilantro and crumbled Kize Bars.