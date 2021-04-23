Made in Oklahoma: Asian peanut noodles
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Feel like a chef when you make this recipe with a creamy, slightly spicy curry sauce.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp Canola Oil
- 1/2 Cup Stemmed And Sliced Jm Farms Shiitake Mushrooms
- 1 Small Shallot, Finely Diced
- 1 Tbsp Red Curry Paste
- 2 Medium Carrots, Julienned
- 1 Small Package Scissortail Farms Chives, Cut Into 1/2 In Slices
- Freshly Ground Pepper
- Scissortail Farms Cilantro, Chopped For Garnish
- 2 Chicken Breasts, Diced
- 1 Piece Fresh Ginger, Grated
- 2 Cups Hiland Heavy Cream
- 1 Cup Nappa Cabbage , Shredded
- 1/2 Tsp Cheatwood honey
- Kosher Salt
- 1 Package Della Terra Fusilli Pasta, Cooked Al Dente
- 2 Kize Peanut Butter Bars, Crumbled
Directions
STEP 1
Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook the chicken breasts until browned. Add and saute the mushrooms, ginger and shallots until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and red curry paste, cooking 1 minute. Add the cabbage and carrots, cooking 5 minutes more.
STEP 2
Remove from the heat and stir in the honey, chives, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly, and then toss over the noodles.
STEP 3
Top with cilantro and crumbled Kize Bars.