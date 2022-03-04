OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Who doesn’t love a bit of sweet and savory? These rolls include both smoky bacon and sweet maple flavors.

Ingredients

  • 10 slices Bar-S bacon
  • 1 pkg Shawnee Mills buttermilk biscuit mix
  • 1 cup Hiland milk
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup Griffins butter flavored syrup

Directions

  1. Cook bacon. Crumble, then set aside. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Stir together biscuit mix and milk to form a soft dough. Knead dough until smooth. On a floured surface, roll out into a rectangle, about 8- by 15-inches.
  3. In a small bowl, combine bacon, brown sugar and cheese. Sprinkle onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border.
  4. Beginning at the 15-inch side, roll dough, then pinch edges to seal. Cut into 12 slices.
  5. Place slices onto a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
  6. Remove from baking sheet, and drizzle with warm Griffins Syrup.