OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Who doesn’t love a bit of sweet and savory? These rolls include both smoky bacon and sweet maple flavors.
Ingredients
- 10 slices Bar-S bacon
- 1 pkg Shawnee Mills buttermilk biscuit mix
- 1 cup Hiland milk
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup Griffins butter flavored syrup
Directions
- Cook bacon. Crumble, then set aside. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Stir together biscuit mix and milk to form a soft dough. Knead dough until smooth. On a floured surface, roll out into a rectangle, about 8- by 15-inches.
- In a small bowl, combine bacon, brown sugar and cheese. Sprinkle onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border.
- Beginning at the 15-inch side, roll dough, then pinch edges to seal. Cut into 12 slices.
- Place slices onto a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
- Remove from baking sheet, and drizzle with warm Griffins Syrup.