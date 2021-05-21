Made in Oklahoma: Berry Crisp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s hard to turn down dessert when it’s as good as this Berry Crisp!

This crisp is super easy to make and can be made with any of your favorite berries. Don’t expect any leftovers with this one, but do expect for people to ask you for the recipe.

Ingredients

5 Cup berries of choice

2 Tbsp Sugar

3 Tbsp Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 Lemon Toppings 1/3 Cup Braum’s butter, softened 1/2 Cup Brown sugar 1/4 Cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour 3/4 Cup Quick cooking oats 1/4 Tsp Cinnamon 1/2 Cup Chopped Miller Pecan Co. pecans



Directions

In a large bowl, combine berries, sugar, flour and juice of 1 lemon. Place in a buttered 8- or 9-inch square baking dish. In a medium bowl, use two forks to combine butter, brown sugar, flour, oats and cinnamon to make the topping. Mix in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over berries. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 35-40 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Let cool, then serve with Braum’s Homestyle Vanilla Ice Cream.