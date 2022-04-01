OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you want something light but delicious for dinner, this one fits the bill. It’s a pizza and a salad rolled into one.

Ingredients

1 Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Braum’s butter, melted

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 grilled chicken breasts, sliced

1/2 cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese

2 heaping cups Scissortail Farms romaine lettuce

¼ cup bottled Caesar salad dressing

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Make pizza crust dough according to package directions. Shape into two rectangular flatbreads. Set aside. Combine breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, garlic and melted butter in a small bowl. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 5-8 minutes, stirring and turning once for even browning. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Place unbaked flatbreads on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven, top with grilled chicken and Lovera’s cheese. Bake 5-8 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown. Tear lettuce into bite-size pieces. Place in a bowl and toss with dressing. When pizza comes out of the oven, let cool a couple of minutes, then top each flatbread with salad. Sprinkle with toasted breadcrumb mixture. Enjoy!