OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you want something light but delicious for dinner, this one fits the bill. It’s a pizza and a salad rolled into one.
Ingredients
- 1 Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon Braum’s butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 grilled chicken breasts, sliced
- 1/2 cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese
- 2 heaping cups Scissortail Farms romaine lettuce
- ¼ cup bottled Caesar salad dressing
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Make pizza crust dough according to package directions. Shape into two rectangular flatbreads. Set aside.
- Combine breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, garlic and melted butter in a small bowl. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 5-8 minutes, stirring and turning once for even browning. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Place unbaked flatbreads on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake 5 minutes.
- Remove from oven, top with grilled chicken and Lovera’s cheese. Bake 5-8 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown.
- Tear lettuce into bite-size pieces. Place in a bowl and toss with dressing.
- When pizza comes out of the oven, let cool a couple of minutes, then top each flatbread with salad. Sprinkle with toasted breadcrumb mixture. Enjoy!