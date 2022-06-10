OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Everyone loves a grazing table, especially when it’s full of ingredients made in Oklahoma. Whether it’s a small plate for two or a large board for a party, make it beautiful and delicious with favorite local products.
Ingredients
- Southern Roots Sisters assorted jams
- Knight Creek Farms pecans
- Lovera’s cheese
- Miss Leone’s olives
- Stryve Biltong slab
- Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old-style mustard
- Trucker Treats pretzels
- Roark Acres honey
- Mountain View Meat Company sausages
Directions
- Determine how many you are serving. Depending on serving size, choose a pretty plate, small wooden board or large platter. For a crowd, grab a sheet of butcher paper and line a table or bar top.
- Slice cheese and meat. Find small containers and serving spoons for serving the jams and mustard and to add interest to the board.
- Get creative! Arrange cheese, meat, nuts, fruit, jams and crackers however you like. Have fun with adding sweet and savory bites so that there’s something for everyone.
- Enjoy!