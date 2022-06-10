OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Everyone loves a grazing table, especially when it’s full of ingredients made in Oklahoma. Whether it’s a small plate for two or a large board for a party, make it beautiful and delicious with favorite local products.

Ingredients

Southern Roots Sisters assorted jams

Knight Creek Farms pecans

Lovera’s cheese

Miss Leone’s olives

Stryve Biltong slab

Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old-style mustard

Trucker Treats pretzels

Roark Acres honey

Mountain View Meat Company sausages

Directions

Determine how many you are serving. Depending on serving size, choose a pretty plate, small wooden board or large platter. For a crowd, grab a sheet of butcher paper and line a table or bar top. Slice cheese and meat. Find small containers and serving spoons for serving the jams and mustard and to add interest to the board. Get creative! Arrange cheese, meat, nuts, fruit, jams and crackers however you like. Have fun with adding sweet and savory bites so that there’s something for everyone. Enjoy!