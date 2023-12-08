OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This quick and easy quiche from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition is perfect for breakfast or brunch.
Ingredients
- 5 Hansens eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
- 8 ounce Hiland Small Curd Cottage Cheese
- 1(4 oz.) can chopped green chiles
- 2 tablespoons melted Hiland Butter
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 cups shredded hot pepper jack cheese
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, flour, cottage cheese and green chiles.
Step 2
Beat well at medium speed with electric mixer.
Step 3
Stir in remaining ingredients and pour into a well-greased, 9-inch pie plate.
Step 4
Bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees, and then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake 20 to 22 minutes longer, or until set.
Step 5
Cut into wedges for serving. Enjoy!
Kitchen Kimberley’s Tips: To make your morning even easier, prepare this pie the night before; cover and refrigerate, then bake it in the morning. Be sure to allow the dish to come to room temperature before putting it into the hot oven.
Serving Suggestions: Serve Cheesy Breakfast Pie with Ace in the Bowl Salsa on the side. Serve with Greers Ranch House sausage and Shawnee Mills muffins for a delicious Oklahoma breakfast.