OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This quick and easy quiche from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition is perfect for breakfast or brunch.

Ingredients

5 Hansens eggs, beaten

1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

8 ounce Hiland Small Curd Cottage Cheese

1(4 oz.) can chopped green chiles

2 tablespoons melted Hiland Butter

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups shredded hot pepper jack cheese

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, flour, cottage cheese and green chiles.

Step 2

Beat well at medium speed with electric mixer.

Step 3

Stir in remaining ingredients and pour into a well-greased, 9-inch pie plate.

Step 4

Bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees, and then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake 20 to 22 minutes longer, or until set.

Step 5

Cut into wedges for serving. Enjoy!

Kitchen Kimberley’s Tips: To make your morning even easier, prepare this pie the night before; cover and refrigerate, then bake it in the morning. Be sure to allow the dish to come to room temperature before putting it into the hot oven.

Serving Suggestions: Serve Cheesy Breakfast Pie with Ace in the Bowl Salsa on the side. Serve with Greers Ranch House sausage and Shawnee Mills muffins for a delicious Oklahoma breakfast.