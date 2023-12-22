OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This decadent pie is easy to make since it begins with a frozen Field’s Pecan Pie.
Ingredients
- 1 Field’s pecan pie
- 6 ounce semi-sweet chocolate
- 4 ounce Hiland heavy cream
- 1 ounce Prairie Wolf dark coffee liqueur
- 1-2 cups Knight Creek Farms pecan halves
Directions
- In a small saucepan, heat the cream on medium until it is rolling slightly, remove from the heat and add the chocolate and coffee liqueur.
- Stir this mixture until it is fully incorporated and has cooled some, about 5 minutes.
- Pour evenly over the frozen pie and garnish with the pecans.