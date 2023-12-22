OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This decadent pie is easy to make since it begins with a frozen Field’s Pecan Pie.

Ingredients

1 Field’s pecan pie

6 ounce semi-sweet chocolate

4 ounce Hiland heavy cream

1 ounce Prairie Wolf dark coffee liqueur

1-2 cups Knight Creek Farms pecan halves

Directions

In a small saucepan, heat the cream on medium until it is rolling slightly, remove from the heat and add the chocolate and coffee liqueur. Stir this mixture until it is fully incorporated and has cooled some, about 5 minutes. Pour evenly over the frozen pie and garnish with the pecans.