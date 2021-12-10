Made in Oklahoma: Cinnamon streusel coffee cake

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now leading the search for a Sulphur woman who has been missing since late November.

Family members say 49-year-old Vicky Vernon got in a car wreck on November 29 and has not been heard from since that day. OSBI says she was last seen on 12th and Atoka Street in Sulphur. Her brother, Wayne Baker, says she went to the hospital after the crash as a precaution. After she was discharged, she seemingly disappeared.