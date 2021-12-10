Made in Oklahoma: Cinnamon streusel coffee cake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Start Christmas morning with a warm coffee cake studded with pecans and a sweet cinnamon streusel swirl. This is wonderful with a cup of coffee anytime this winter, but is pretty enough to make for holiday gatherings.
Ingredients
Coffee Cake:
- 3/4 cup Braum’s unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 3 Hansen’s eggs
- 1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
- 1 cup Braum’s sour cream
- 2 1/2 cups Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 cup chopped Knight Creek Farms pecans
Streusel:
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup white sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Butter and flour (or spray with cooking spray) a 10-inch Bundt pan.
- Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy, about 4-5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Mix in vanilla.
- In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda and baking powder. Pour flour mixture into batter alternately with the sour cream, mixing until just incorporated. Fold in pecans. Pour half the batter into the prepared pan.
- In a small bowl, combine cinnamon with ¼ cup sugar. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture over the batter. Drop remaining cake batter in spoonfuls over filling, gently spreading with a spatula to cover. You may also want to reserve a bit of cinnamon-sugar mixture for the top, as well.
- Bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes. Lower heat to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 40 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.