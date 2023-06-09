OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This recipe is perfect for a family picnic or a quick lunch!

Ingredients

  • 1 package Della Terra Fusilli dry pasta
  • 1 bunch broccolini stems, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup carrots, shredded
  • 1/2 cup spring onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian salad dressing

Directions

  1. Cook the pasta using the directions provided on the package.
  2. In the last minute of cooking, add the broccolini and finish the cooking time.
  3. Drain and, while warm, add all other ingredients. Gently mix, then allow 15 minutes for cooling. Refrigerate.
    • Note: This salad is wonderful with chicken and Ace in the Bowl Salsa as a sauce.