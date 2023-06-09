OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This recipe is perfect for a family picnic or a quick lunch!
Ingredients
- 1 package Della Terra Fusilli dry pasta
- 1 bunch broccolini stems, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 cup carrots, shredded
- 1/2 cup spring onions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian salad dressing
Directions
- Cook the pasta using the directions provided on the package.
- In the last minute of cooking, add the broccolini and finish the cooking time.
- Drain and, while warm, add all other ingredients. Gently mix, then allow 15 minutes for cooling. Refrigerate.
- Note: This salad is wonderful with chicken and Ace in the Bowl Salsa as a sauce.