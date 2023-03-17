OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fun twist on a classic snack! Shawnee Mills cornbread mix makes a great coating for onion rings.
Ingredients
- 3 yellow onions, sliced half-inch thick
- 1 package Shawnee Mills buttermilk cornbread mix
- 1 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup peanut oil
Directions
- Cut onions in half-inch thick rings. Soak onions in cold water for at least 10 minutes.
- While soaking, create the cornbread mix according to package directions.
- Add peanut oil to large skillet and turn to medium high heat.
- Dip onion rings in flour and then into cornbread mix.
- Place onion rings in skillet and fry on both sides until golden brown.