OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fun twist on a classic snack! Shawnee Mills cornbread mix makes a great coating for onion rings.

Ingredients

  • 3 yellow onions, sliced half-inch thick
  • 1 package Shawnee Mills buttermilk cornbread mix
  • 1 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup peanut oil

Directions

  1. Cut onions in half-inch thick rings. Soak onions in cold water for at least 10 minutes.
  2. While soaking, create the cornbread mix according to package directions.
  3. Add peanut oil to large skillet and turn to medium high heat.
  4. Dip onion rings in flour and then into cornbread mix.
  5. Place onion rings in skillet and fry on both sides until golden brown.