Made In Oklahoma: Creamed corn casserole

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This super easy side dish is a classic. It’s perfect with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings – but this is a side dish you’ll want to keep around after the holidays, as it’s also great with barbecue and grilled pork.
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can creamed corn
- 1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel sweet corn, drained
- 1 (6-ounce) package Shawnee Mills yellow buttermilk cornbread mix
- 1 (8-ounce) container Braum’s sour cream
- 1 stick Braum’s salted butter, melted
- 1 Hansen’s egg
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl, combine cans of corn, cornbread mix, sour cream, melted butter and egg, mixing just until combined. Pour into a small casserole dish or a 10-inch cast iron skillet.
- Bake 40-45 minutes, checking for doneness. You may need to add up to 10 minutes cooking time, depending on size of casserole dish. Top should just begin to turn golden brown.