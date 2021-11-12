Made In Oklahoma: Creamed corn casserole

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This super easy side dish is a classic. It’s perfect with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings – but this is a side dish you’ll want to keep around after the holidays, as it’s also great with barbecue and grilled pork.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can creamed corn
  • 1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel sweet corn, drained
  • 1 (6-ounce) package Shawnee Mills yellow buttermilk cornbread mix
  • 1 (8-ounce) container Braum’s sour cream
  • 1 stick Braum’s salted butter, melted
  • 1 Hansen’s egg

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a large bowl, combine cans of corn, cornbread mix, sour cream, melted butter and egg, mixing just until combined. Pour into a small casserole dish or a 10-inch cast iron skillet.
  3. Bake 40-45 minutes, checking for doneness. You may need to add up to 10 minutes cooking time, depending on size of casserole dish. Top should just begin to turn golden brown.

