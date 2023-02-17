OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Creme Brulee can be considered the “perfect dessert” for two reasons – its wow factor and its simplicity.

The Made In Oklahoma Coalition has broken down the steps to make your own creme brulee.

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar, divided in half

6 equally yolked eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 quart Braum’s Heavy Whipping Cream

2 quarts hot water

Step 1:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Step 2:

Whisk together 1/2 cup sugar and egg yolks in bowl until well blended. Mixture should begin to lighten in color. Add vanilla and then cream, a little at a time, until thoroughly combined.

Step 3:

Pour mixture into 6 (7- or 8-ounce) ramekins. Place ramekins into large cake pan. Pour enough water into the half to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake until just set, about 40 to 45 minutes. The creme brulee should not be liquidy but should still be slightly jiggly.

Step 4:

Remove ramekins from cake pan. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow it to fully set up.

Step 5:

Remove creme brulee from fridge about 30 minutes before serving. Divide remaining 1/2 cup sugar equally among the six dishes, spreading evenly on top. Use a small torch to melt sugar, forming a crisp topping. Allow creme brulee to sit 5 minutes before serving.