OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Starting with a frozen cobbler helps this peach trifle come together quickly. It’s a great summertime dessert with its layers of cobbler, cream and fruit.
Ingredients
- 1 frozen peach cobbler, cooked to package directions
- 1 pint Hiland heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup Griffins vanilla
- 1/2 cup Garden Club peach preserves
- 1 pint fresh strawberries
- 1 tablespoon water
Directions
- Cook frozen peach cobbler according to package directions. Remove from oven and let cool completely about 2 hours.
- In a mixing bowl, beat cream, sugar, and vanilla on medium-high speed until it achieves a light and fluffy consistency.
- In a small bowl, combine peach preserves and water. Microwave 20 seconds, then stir to thin out the preserves.
- Wash and cut strawberries into small pieces and coat in the preserves mixture.
- Cut cooled cobbler into small pieces.
- Assemble trifles in small glass jars or, to serve family style, assemble in a trifle dish or glass bowl. Layer ingredients in thirds, starting with cobbler, then whipped cream, then preserves.