OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Starting with a frozen cobbler helps this peach trifle come together quickly. It’s a great summertime dessert with its layers of cobbler, cream and fruit.

Ingredients

1 frozen peach cobbler, cooked to package directions

1 pint Hiland heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup Griffins vanilla

1/2 cup Garden Club peach preserves

1 pint fresh strawberries

1 tablespoon water

Directions

Cook frozen peach cobbler according to package directions. Remove from oven and let cool completely about 2 hours. In a mixing bowl, beat cream, sugar, and vanilla on medium-high speed until it achieves a light and fluffy consistency. In a small bowl, combine peach preserves and water. Microwave 20 seconds, then stir to thin out the preserves. Wash and cut strawberries into small pieces and coat in the preserves mixture. Cut cooled cobbler into small pieces. Assemble trifles in small glass jars or, to serve family style, assemble in a trifle dish or glass bowl. Layer ingredients in thirds, starting with cobbler, then whipped cream, then preserves.