Made in Oklahoma: Easy grilled BBQ chicken thighs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These easy grilled BBQ chicken thighs check all the boxes for summer grilling perfection. They have a ton of flavor, use only three ingredients and are super simple to make.
Ingredients
- 4 Pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1 Bottle John’s Dry Rub
- 1 Bottle John’s Hot or Mild Bar-B-Q Sauce
Directions
- Dip or brush chicken thighs in olive oil to prevent sticking to grill.
- Sprinkle John’s Dry Rub on thighs until coated. Heat grill to 300 degrees, and place chicken on hot grill.
- Cook until bottom edge of chicken is turning white.
- Pour barbecue sauce in a shallow bowl. Remove one chicken thigh at a time with tongs, dipping in barbecue sauce, and then placing back on grill. Repeat several times until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 175 degrees. Serve with a new bottle of John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce.
Note: Discard sauce you dipped the chicken in after last dipping