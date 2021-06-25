Made in Oklahoma: Easy grilled BBQ chicken thighs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These easy grilled BBQ chicken thighs check all the boxes for summer grilling perfection. They have a ton of flavor, use only three ingredients and are super simple to make.

Ingredients

4 Pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 Bottle John’s Dry Rub

1 Bottle John’s Hot or Mild Bar-B-Q Sauce

Directions

Dip or brush chicken thighs in olive oil to prevent sticking to grill. Sprinkle John’s Dry Rub on thighs until coated. Heat grill to 300 degrees, and place chicken on hot grill. Cook until bottom edge of chicken is turning white. Pour barbecue sauce in a shallow bowl. Remove one chicken thigh at a time with tongs, dipping in barbecue sauce, and then placing back on grill. Repeat several times until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 175 degrees. Serve with a new bottle of John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce.

Note: Discard sauce you dipped the chicken in after last dipping