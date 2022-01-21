Made in Oklahoma: Favorite frittata muffins

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These make-ahead muffins are perfect for busy mornings or breakfast on the go. Customize them to your family’s preferences, making them all veggie or loaded with bacon and cheese.

Favorite frittata muffins

Ingredients

12 Hansen’s Eggs

1/4 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream

1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning

1 tablespoon chopped Scissortail Farms basil

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup chopped Scissortail Farms Spinach

1/2 cup chopped J-M Mushrooms

1/4 cup jarred roasted red peppers, chopped

1/4 cup chopped Bar-S Bacon (optional)

STEP 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-count muffin pan with muffin liners and spray with nonstick spray. A silicone muffin pan also works well.

STEP 2

Combine eggs, cream and seasoning, whisking until eggs are fully beaten. Whisk in the mozzarella cheese. Fill the mixture among the 12 cups, filling about ½ to ¾ full. You may have enough extra batter to make a few extra muffins. Top each with toppings of spinach, mushrooms, red peppers and bacon (if desired). You can customize these to each person’s taste, using your favorite vegetables, cheese and meat.

STEP 3

Bake 16-18 minutes, shaking center to see if the egg is set. Let cool a few minutes before removing from cups. You can eat these warm or cool, then wrap individually and store in the refrigerator or freezer.