OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A simple tomato salad, with herbs and a little sweetness is just what you want on a hot summer day.

Ingredients

6-8 ripe tomatoes

1/4 cup Scissortail Farms chopped chives

1/4 cup Scissortail Farms basil leaves, chopped finely

1 cup Diane’s Hatch Valley green chile sauce and salad dressing

1 1/2 cup Roark Acres Okie honey

Directions

Dice the tomatoes into large chunks or slices In a small mixing bowl, add the chopped basil, chopped chives, Diane’s dressing and honey Mix thoroughly so the honey is fully incorporated Add this mixture to the tomatoes and toss Serve at room temperature as soon as complete