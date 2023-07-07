OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A simple tomato salad, with herbs and a little sweetness is just what you want on a hot summer day.
Ingredients
- 6-8 ripe tomatoes
- 1/4 cup Scissortail Farms chopped chives
- 1/4 cup Scissortail Farms basil leaves, chopped finely
- 1 cup Diane’s Hatch Valley green chile sauce and salad dressing
- 1 1/2 cup Roark Acres Okie honey
Directions
- Dice the tomatoes into large chunks or slices
- In a small mixing bowl, add the chopped basil, chopped chives, Diane’s dressing and honey
- Mix thoroughly so the honey is fully incorporated
- Add this mixture to the tomatoes and toss
- Serve at room temperature as soon as complete